Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy rains lash city, suburbs for fourth consecutive day

For the fourth consecutive day, heavy rains pounded Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places on Thursday. The IMD has also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official said. The suburban services were delayed by a few minutes, due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district, a Central Railway official said. The island city (south Mumbai) received 82 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said.

Jul 07, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy rains lash city, suburbs for fourth consecutive day

