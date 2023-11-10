LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 10.11.2023 To OUT: DEAR MEGHANA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result To Declare - 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
Nagaland Lottery Result and Winners List Today (Friday) 10-11-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR MEGHANA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, and DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM will be declared today i.e Friday, November 10, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Check Result Update Here. Scroll down to check Winner List.
Trending Photos
The latest Nagaland State Lottery results for today's draws will be out at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The winning numbers for the "DEAR MEGHANA MORNING" draw at 1 PM, "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" draw at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" draw at 8 PM will be announced. Stay tuned for the live updates on Zee News English.
Remember, 13 states in India allow legal lotteries, and they are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Here are the exciting prize details for today's Nagaland Lottery:
1st Prize: 1 Crore Rupees!
2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
3rd Prize: Rs. 450
4th Prize: Rs. 250
5th Prize: Rs. 120
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Get ready to check your tickets and see if you've struck gold. The lottery draw happens three times a day now, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Make sure to keep an eye out for the latest numbers!
DEAR MEGHANA MORNING At 1 PM Draw Result:
DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING At 6 PM Draw Result:
DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT At 8 PM Draw Result:
Live | Nagaland Lottery Result: How To Claim Winning Prize?
If you've won in the Nagaland Lottery, claiming your prize is easy! Just visit their official website and grab the claim form. Remember, there are some rules you need to follow, so make sure to check them out. Now, if you've won more than Rs. 10,000, here's what you do: head to the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Take along your winning ticket and the necessary documents. Submit your claim there.
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Live Updates:
The live updates for the Nagaland state lottery results are finally here. As soon as the lucky winners are announced, this blog will provide you with the ticket numbers and the corresponding prizes won. Don't miss out on any updates, as we'll keep you informed through the Zee News Live blog.