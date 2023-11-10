LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 10.11.2023 To OUT: DEAR MEGHANA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result To Declare - 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

The latest Nagaland State Lottery results for today's draws will be out at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The winning numbers for the "DEAR MEGHANA MORNING" draw at 1 PM, "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" draw at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" draw at 8 PM will be announced. Stay tuned for the live updates on Zee News English.

Remember, 13 states in India allow legal lotteries, and they are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Here are the exciting prize details for today's Nagaland Lottery:

1st Prize: 1 Crore Rupees!

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 450

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Get ready to check your tickets and see if you've struck gold. The lottery draw happens three times a day now, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Make sure to keep an eye out for the latest numbers!

DEAR MEGHANA MORNING At 1 PM Draw Result:

DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING At 6 PM Draw Result:

DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT At 8 PM Draw Result: