LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Meghna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM, Check lotterysambad.one

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 12 July 2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, July 12, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.