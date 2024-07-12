Advertisement
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Meghna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM, Check lotterysambad.one

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM

weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, July 12, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 12 July 2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, July 12, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

12 July 2024
10:07 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 12 July 2024 Live: What To Do If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000? 

If the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, as per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, the winner would get the money after TDS online deductions of 30 percent (if the winner is a resident), 30 percent Surcharge (if applicable), and 4 percent Educational Cess.

