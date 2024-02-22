trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723590
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 22-02-2024 LIVE: DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT Shortly, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 22-02-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 22-02-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 22-02-2024 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 22-02-2024 February

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

22 February 2024
01:29 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 22-02-2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

