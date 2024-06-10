Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756527
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 10.06.2024: Dear Dwarka, Blitzen, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Shortly, Check Full List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 10-06-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Blitzen, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, June 10, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 10:42 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 10-06-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday (03 June 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 10.06.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 10-06-2024 Monday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result June 10-05-2024

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR BLITZEN EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

10 June 2024
10:39 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 10.06.2024 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition
DNA
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
DNA
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
DNA
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
DNA
The cost of veg thali has increased further
DNA
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath
DNA
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
DNA
Drone delivery service started on Mount Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station