NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 11.07.2024: Dear Mahanadi, Lake , DEAR SANDPIPER 1PM, 6 PM, 8PM Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Shortly. Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Thursday, July 11, 2024, LIVE: The draw results for Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM, and Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM will be announced today. Thursday, July 11, 2024. The First Prize for all three lotteries is an impressive 1 Crore Rupees. Stay updated for the results below as the winners are announced.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Lottery
LIVE Blog

Today's Nagaland Sambad Lottery results for July 11, 2024, Thursday live: The latest winning numbers for Nagaland State Lotteries at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm are updated here daily. Stay tuned for timely draw results on Zee News English. In India, 13 states including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam legally conduct lotteries. Today, the results for Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR LAKE EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" at 8 PM will be announced. Each lottery offers a bumper first prize of 1 crore rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 11-07-2024 Thursday Prize Money Details:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 11-07-2024 July:
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR DANCER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

11 July 2024
10:58 IST

Live Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Results for 11 July, 2024: Timing of Results

The Nagaland State lottery results are published daily at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. These live results are also available on the Zee News website.

