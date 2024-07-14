Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Yamuna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM, Check lotterysambad.one

Nagaland Lottery Result Yamuna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM to be out soon on lotterysambad.one. Check Full list of winners and Lucky Draw Number here.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 14-07-2024 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 14.07.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 14-07-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result July 14-07-2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result:

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result:

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

14 July 2024
10:34 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR YAMUNA Result 14.07.2024

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 14.07.2024.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

 

10:28 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 14.07.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

