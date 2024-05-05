Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2746775
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad result today 05.05.2024 dear yamuna sea toucan 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Lucky draw result OUT Shortly- 1 crore first prize complete winners list

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 05-05-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, May 05, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 09:54 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 05-05-2024 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "Dear Sea Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 05.05.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 28-04-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result April 05-05-2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result:

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result:

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

05 May 2024
09:54 AM IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 05.05.2024 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Governor V/s Mamata government in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day
DNA Video
DNA: What did India explain to Pakistan in UN?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
DNA Video
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?