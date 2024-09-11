Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791326https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-11-09-2024-dear-indus-cupid-pelican-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-wednesday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list-2791326.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result 11-09-2024 (SHORTLY) Live: Wednesday Lucky Draw To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 11-09-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, September 11, 2024, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 12:09 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 11-09-2024 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 11.09.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 11-09-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result September 11.09.2024

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

11 September 2024
00:09 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 11.09.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'