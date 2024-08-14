Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List (SHORTLY) 14.08.2024 LIVE: Dear Indus Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT SHORTLY, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 14-08-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 14-08-2024 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday (13 August 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 14.08.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 14-04-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result August 14.08.2024

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result:

Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

