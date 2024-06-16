Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757880
NewsIndia
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 16.06.2024: Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 16-06-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 09:31 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 16-06-2024 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "Dear VIXEN Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday (15 June 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 16.06.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 16-06-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result June 16-06-2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

16 June 2024
09:30 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 16.06.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools
DNA Video
DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1
DNA Video
DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?
DNA Video
DNA: How will Yogi convince Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agnipath scheme be closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'murderer' of 42 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will answer these questions on NEET?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Musk stop likes on X?