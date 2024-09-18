Nagaland Dear Cupid 6 PM Lottery Result 18-09-2024 (OUT) Live: Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 6 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 18-09-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, September 18, 2024, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 18-09-2024 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 18.09.2024 Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 18-09-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result September 18.09.2024
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 Live: Dear Cupid 6 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw Result Declared
LIVE | Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024: Prize Winners Tax Rule
As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result UPDATES: All Lucky Draw Winners List Here
Nagaland state lottery result live updates will be shared here. Once the winners are announced, this blog will share the numbers of tickets and the prize won. Candidates are advised to keep following the Zee News Live blog for latest updates.
Nagaland Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 Live: Dear Indus 1 PM Lucky Draw Complete Winners List
Nagaland Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 Live: Dear Indus 1 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw Result Declared
Nagaland State Lottery Result 18-09-2024 August Live: Lottery Ticket Price
Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.
Nagaland State Lottery Result WEDNESDAY 18-09-2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 18-09-2024 LIVE: Prize Winners Tax Rule
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money
Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 18-09-2024 Live: History
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 18.09.2024
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 18.09.2024.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live: History
Nagaland Sambad Lottery 18.09.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.