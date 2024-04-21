Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 21.04.2024: Dear Yamuna, Sea, Toucan 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 21-04-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Last Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 21-04-2024 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "Dear Sea Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday (20 April 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 21.04.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 21-04-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result April 21-04-2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

