Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Winners List 11.06.2024 (DECLARED) LIVE: Dear Godavari Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT- Check Full List Here
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 11-06-2024 Live Updates: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR COMET EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The first prize for each of these lotteries is 1 crore rupees. Check here for result updates. Scroll down to see the complete winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 11-06-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 11.06.2024 Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 11-06-2024 Tuesday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result June 11-06-2024
Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Lottery Result 11.06.2024 LIVE: Dear Godavari Draw Shortly
Nagaland state lottery sambad result for Dear Godavari Tuesday lucky draw will be out in less than 20 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 11.06.2024 Live: History
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR GODAVARI Result 11.06.2024
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 11.06.2024.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 11.06.2024 Live: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.