LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TODAY Result 11-09-2023: Dear Dwarka, Desert, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM 8 PM Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly- Check Complete Winners List
Nagaland State Lottery Monday 11-09-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, September 11, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 11-09-2023 Monday LIVE: Welcome to today’s Lottery Sambad 11.9.2023 Result. In Dear Lottery Sambad you can see Nagaland State Sambad Result, Sikkim State Lottery Result, West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result, and Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Monday, September 11, 2023 Result at right time. You can also see the Lottery Sambad Old Result of all these lotteries. All these Lottery Sambad results are published officially on their Official Website. Now You can check complete Nagaland State Lottery 11.9.2023 Result at the right time on Zee News English. The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and NAGALAND "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result September 11-09-2023
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR DWARKA Result 11.09.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 11.09.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.