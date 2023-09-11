LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TODAY Result 11-09-2023: Dear Dwarka, Desert, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM 8 PM Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly- Check Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 11-09-2023 Monday LIVE: Welcome to today’s Lottery Sambad 11.9.2023 Result. In Dear Lottery Sambad you can see Nagaland State Sambad Result, Sikkim State Lottery Result, West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result, and Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Monday, September 11, 2023 Result at right time. You can also see the Lottery Sambad Old Result of all these lotteries. All these Lottery Sambad results are published officially on their Official Website. Now You can check complete Nagaland State Lottery 11.9.2023 Result at the right time on Zee News English. The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and NAGALAND "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result September 11-09-2023

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced