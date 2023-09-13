LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TODAY Result 13-09-2023 Wednesday: Dear INDUS 1 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 13-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 13-09-2023 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery Result, West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result, 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. Now You can check complete Nagaland State Lottery 13.9.2023 Result at the right time on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result September 13-09-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Lottery Result: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 13.09.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear INDUS and Draw Date: 13.09.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 13-09-2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.