Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 08.07.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Dear Dwarka Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here
Nagaland Lottery Result Dwarka Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARA MORNING 1 PM to be out soon on lotterysambad.one. Check Full list of winners and Lucky Draw Number here.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 08-07-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 08.07.2024 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 08-07-2024 Monday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result April 08-07-2024
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
