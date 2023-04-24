Live | Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 24-04-2023: Dear Dwarka 1 PM, Dear Desert 6 PM, Dear Finch Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly - Check Full Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sunday 24-04-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Dear Desert, Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 24-4-2023: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “Dear Dwarka Monday”, Dear Desert Monday Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM, “Dear Finch Evening Monday” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Dear Desert 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Dear Finch 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Live Updates: Steps to Download Lottery Sambad Today Result 24.4.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Ostrich Evening and Draw Date: 24.4.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.