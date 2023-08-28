LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad 28-08-2023 Result (TODAY): Dear Dwarka, Desert, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Complete Winners List
Nagaland State Lottery Monday 28-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, August 28, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 28-08-2023 Monday LIVE: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and NAGALAND "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result August 28-08-2023
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR DWARKA Result 28.08.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 28.08.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 28-08-2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.