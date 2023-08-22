trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651949
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad 22-08-2023 Result (TODAY): Dear GODAVARI 1 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today Tuesday- Check Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 22-08-2023 TODAY LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland lottery DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result, Nagaland lucky draw DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:52 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 22-08-2023 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (21 August 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings


Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result 22-08-2023 August

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners

Nagaland Lottery Result Monday

Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday

Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday

Nagaland Lottery Result Friday

Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday

Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday

Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

22 August 2023
00:52 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 22-08-2023 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train