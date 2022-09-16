Narendra Modi Birthday LIVE updates: The prime minister turns 72 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 72 today (September 17, 2022). The PM has a packed schedule on his birthday and will deliver important speeches at four diverse events related to wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure. Of these, the most talked about event is Modi's visit to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where he will release cheetahs brought from Namibia. The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat, the Prime Minister's Office has said. In the past, the prime minister has often travelled to Gujarat on his birthday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben.

