Narendra Modi Birthday LIVE updates: The prime minister turns 72 today
PM Narendra Modi's birthday: As the prime minister turns 72, wishes pour in from across the country to wish him. The PM has four major events - related to wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure- lined up on his birthday.
- In the past, the prime minister has often travelled to Gujarat on his birthday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben
- The release of wild cheetahs from Namibia in the MP forest is part of the PM's efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat
- Since 2014, different ministries and state governments, especially those run by the BJP, organise their own initiatives to mark the PM's birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 72 today (September 17, 2022). The PM has a packed schedule on his birthday and will deliver important speeches at four diverse events related to wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure. Of these, the most talked about event is Modi's visit to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where he will release cheetahs brought from Namibia. The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat, the Prime Minister's Office has said. In the past, the prime minister has often travelled to Gujarat on his birthday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben.
Rajnath Singh extends birthday greetings to PM Modi
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu extends birthday greetings to PM Modi
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022
PM Modi's birthday celebration will be in three categories
Party general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister`s birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a `Seva Pakhwada`. "The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.
"PM Modi`s vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Singh added. "Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives will be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.
Exhibition on PM Narendra Modi`s life and leadership
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.
"There will be exhibitions throughout the country on the life and leadership of PM Modi. Party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the exhibition at BJP headquarter and a similar type of exhibition will be there in other states too," party general secretary and MP Arun Singh had said while addressing the media.
Tamil Nadu BJP to gift gold rings to newborns
Tamil Nadu BJP has planned a string of events including gifting gold rings and baby kits to newborns, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. According to state BJP sources, the gold rings would be given to the children born on September 17 coinciding with the birthday of the Prime Minister. Each ring, weighing about 2 grams, is expected to cost around Rs 5,000.
BJP to mark PM's 72nd birthday with 16-day ‘Seva Pakhwada’ program
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe Seva Pakhwara for 16 days in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. His birthday is on the 17th of September, thus the BJP has decided to host celebrations from today till October 2.
