Live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on coronavirus COVID-19

This will be PM Modi's second address to the nation within a week.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 20:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Tuesday on the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the efforts being taken by the Centre and the state governments to contain it. This will be PM Modi's second address to the nation within a week.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," PM Modi had tweeted. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases has crossed 500 and the death toll stands at 10. 

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's address to the nation. Stay tuned:

24 March 2020, 19:49 PM

In his last address on the virus outbreak, PM Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease. He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 March 2020, 19:49 PM

PM Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, he will interact with people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the pandemic.

24 March 2020, 19:49 PM

Over 500 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

