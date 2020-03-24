Live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on coronavirus COVID-19

24 March 2020, 19:49 PM
In his last address on the virus outbreak, PM Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease. He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PM Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, he will interact with people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the pandemic.
Over 500 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.