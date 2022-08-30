NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE UPDATES: Answer Key to be RELEASED SHORTLY at neet.nta.nic.in- Direct link here
NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key today, August 30 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the timings and other details.
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key tomorrow, 30 August. As per the NTA schedule NEET 2022 answer key will be released today, August 30 and NEET results will be out on September 7. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: DATE
NTA has released NEET UG Result 2022 answer key date. The answer key will release today, August 30, 2022 and will be available on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET answer key 2022: Here is how to raise objections once answer key is released
After NEET answer key is released, a link to challenge answer keys will be activated on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use it to raise objections by paying a fee for each question.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Objection window with Answer Key on August 30
NEET Answer Key 2022 objection window will open on August 30, 2022 along with the release of the answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key and response sheet from August 30 onwards.
This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.
NEET UG Merit List
NTA will prepare the all India merit list of NEET qualified candidates on the basis of which the NEET 2022 counselling process will be organised. The merit list will be based on the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI).
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: TODAY
NEET UG result 2022: List of websites to check
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
NEET Answer Key 2022: Objection link to be activated on 30 August
NEET Answer Key 2022 will be released soon. The objection link will also be activated along with the answer key link. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the direct link that will be available on the official website.
NEET Results 2022: Exam date
NEET UG 2022 examination was conducted on July 17, 2022
NEET UG 2022: Answer Key
NEET UG 2022 Answer key will release today, candidates can download the answer key from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in or the direct link to download the answer key will be provided here.
