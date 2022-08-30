NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key tomorrow, 30 August. As per the NTA schedule NEET 2022 answer key will be released today, August 30 and NEET results will be out on September 7. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

NTA has released NEET UG Result 2022 answer key date. The answer key will release today, August 30, 2022 and will be available on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET answer key 2022: Here is how to raise objections once answer key is released

After NEET answer key is released, a link to challenge answer keys will be activated on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use it to raise objections by paying a fee for each question.

NEET Answer Key 2022 objection window will open on August 30, 2022 along with the release of the answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key and response sheet from August 30 onwards.

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.