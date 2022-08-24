NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022: Aspirants upset with the DELAY in Answer Key, Result, request's NTA to release answer key soon - Read here

NEET UG 2022 Answer key, result delay upset students, candidates floods twitter with requests to release Answer key, results from NTA.

NEET UG 2022: NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam over a month ago on July 17 and since then NEET Aspirants across the country are eagerly waiting for the NEET answer key. Since NTA has not released any official statement regarding the release date of the NEET answer key and NEET UG 2022 results students are now getting furious and demanding the testing agency release the official schedule for the same.

Aspirants from across the country are flooding the social media sites with and demanding the official statement from NTA on the release of NEET 2022 answer key and result dates. Students are also posting their demand on Twitter and #NEETUG 2022 is trending now and then on the microblogging site.

Students demand Second Attempt for NEET UG 2022

Students are not only demanding the official release dates for NEET answer key and NEET UG 2022 results but also a second attempt or re-NEET. Tweets with #NEETUGSecondAttempt are also being posted massively by the candidates across the country.

Many students question when the MHTCET, CUET and UGC NET can be re-conducted after the exams were hampered due to technical and other issues then why NEET UG 2022 can not be re-conducted as there were reports of malpractices at various centres of the examination.

NEET UG 2022: Students' protest at Jantar Mantar for NEET, JEE and CUET

Earlier on August 17, candidates along with student activists and AISU (All India Student Union) members protested for JEE Mains, CUET and NEET UG 2022 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Candidates protested for various demands including a second attempt for NEET UG. Candidates also expressed anger for technical issues in the CUET and JEE Main examinations.

