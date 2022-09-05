NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NEET results to be RELEASED on 7 September at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 result to be released by September 7 at 12 PM. Once declared, NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NEET results to be RELEASED on 7 September at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon. As per NTA, NEET UG 2022 result to be released by September 7 at 12 PM. Once declared, NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA has released NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Results 2022 expected date is official and as per NTA's notice. Candidates are informed that since the NEET UG answer key has already been released as of August 31, 2022, these NEET UG results are expected in a week's time. Sticking to this timeline, NTA is expected to declare these results in this week itself. While the NEET UG re-exam is being held today, on September 4, 2022 for some centres, NTA has not updated anything on changes in result timelines.

NEET 2022 Results once released will be for the UG medical entrance exam held on July 17, 2022. This time, over 18 lakh candidates are reportedly waiting for their results to be declared. Soon after the results are declared, even Medical Counselling Committee, MCC releases the NEET UG Counselling schedule. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on NEET UG 2022 Results

 

05 September 2022
15:57 PM

NEET result 2022: SHORTLY

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of NEET UG 2022 on 7 September at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

