NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule OUT, Registrations from THIS DATE- Check date and time here

MCC has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling schedule, scroll down for the direct link to check schedule.

NEET PG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling schedule. The NEET PG counselling dates for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for aforesaid seats will start from September 15 and will close on September 23, 2022. The choice filling and locking process will be held between September 20 and September 25, 2022.

On the basis of NEET PG MDS 2022 counselling, 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats will be offered.

Earlier, NEET PG Counselling 2022 was scheduled to begin from, September 1, 2022. However, to add more seats, MCC postponed the counselling and mentioned that the same has been stalled till September 15, 2022. 

