NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Amid NTA successfully conducting the National Eligibility Entrance Test on 17th July 2022, students are now demanding fr a second attempt for the NEET UG exam. The students have referred to a lack of adequate time for preparation as the reason for their demand. Also, they have pointed out that JEE Aspirants get two attempts for their exam why not us. Earlier, students demanded a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there was not enough time to prepare. They also claimed that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET.

Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter.

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

