NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NEET UG Students protest on Twitter demand #NEETUGsecondattempt - read details here

NEET UG students protest on twitter, scroll down to know the reason.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Amid NTA successfully conducting the National Eligibility Entrance Test on 17th July 2022, students are now demanding fr a second attempt for the NEET UG exam. The students have referred to a lack of adequate time for preparation as the reason for their demand. Also, they have pointed out that JEE Aspirants get two attempts for their exam why not us. Earlier, students demanded a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there was not enough time to prepare. They also claimed that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET.

Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter.

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on NEET UG 2022

21 July 2022
13:41 PM

NEET UG 2022: Answer Key

While students are protesting on different social media platforms, NTA is soon going to Release official answer key for NEET UG exam

13:09 PM

NEET UG 2022: Students trend #NeetUgSecondAttempt on twitter

12:27 PM

NEET UG 2022: Total Students

Over 18 Lakhs students appeared for the NEET UG exam on 17th July 2022

12:26 PM

NEET UG Exam: Date

NEET UG exam was conducted on 17th July 2022

