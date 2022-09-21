NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Registration to begin from 25 September at mcc.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exam must take note of important details like steps of the counselling process, choice filling, counselling fee and verification of documents. Scroll down for all the latest updates on NEET Counselling.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Registration to begin from 25 September at mcc.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC  is all set to commence the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, NEET 2022 UG counselling for All India Quota soon. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam will be soon able to apply for the NEET UG counselling process on the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the latest media reports, the registration process for the counselling process is expected to begin on September 25 however the official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be soon available on the official website of MCC.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exam must take note of important details like steps of the counselling process, choice filling, counselling fee and verification of documents. Scroll down for important details.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for the Latest and Live Updates on NEET UG 2022 Counselling

 

21 September 2022
17:41 PM

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Take a printout of the application form.

17:14 PM

NEET UG 2022 Counseling Schedule

MCC will soon release the schedule for the NEET UG counselling 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in, registration for the same is expected to begin on September 25.

17:14 PM

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

Candidates would have to submit their academic documents at the time of confirming the seat. For counselling, candidates would need only to update the information as asked in the forms. This would include Class 10, 12 mark sheets, birth certificates, caste certificated (if valid), NEET Rank cards and Allotment Letter (which would be issued by the MCC).

17:14 PM

NEET UG Counselling - Choice filling process

Once the candidates register for the NEET UG 2022 counselling process, they will have to fill the choices for the medical colleges. Candidates must notice that there's no limit to the number of choices a candidate can fill.

17:13 PM

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Date

As per the latest media reports, the registration process for the counselling is expected to begin on September 25 however the official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be soon available on the official website of MCC.

