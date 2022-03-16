LIVE: Bhagwant Mann's 'all yellow' swearing-in ceremony at Bhagat Singh’s village to begin shortly

16 March 2022, 12:24 PM AAP's ideology is special, says Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony "It's just a beginning. Their (AAP) ideology is special. I pray that God gives them the courage to make prosperous Punjab," said Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan who is attending Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony. It's (AAP winning 92 seats in Punjab Assembly elections) just a beginning. Their (AAP) ideology is special. I pray that God gives them (AAP) courage to make prosperous Punjab: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan while at Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/ls6gCPoCeG — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 11:59 AM 'Oath to change this corrupt system', says Raghav Chadha ahead of Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as Chief Minister along with Bhagwant Mann," said AAP leader Raghav Chadha ahead of Mann's oath-taking ceremony. "Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar," he tweeted. Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as Chief Minister along with @BhagwantMann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar Ajj ton har Punjabi CM houga pic.twitter.com/lCPA2gUCJ2 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 11:05 AM SC upholds government's decision on OROP The Supreme Court has upheld the government's decision on One Rank, One Pension (OROP) and said that it does not find any constitutional infirmity on the OROP principle and the notification dated November 7, 2015. The top court pronounced its verdict on a plea by ex-servicemen association seeking implementation of OROP as recommended by the Bhagat Singh Koshyari Committee with an automatic annual revision, instead of the current policy of periodic review once in five years. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud had reserved its verdict on February 23 asking the Centre whether the hardships of ex-servicemen be obviated to a certain extent if the periodic revision of OROP is reduced from five years to a lesser period.

16 March 2022, 11:01 AM India begins Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 The inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against Covid-19 has started in India today with the Corbevax vaccine. Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days. Karnataka | #COVID19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 yrs & for everyone above 60 yrs of age begins today, across the country. Visuals from a vaccination centre in Bengaluru; state's Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar & Education Minister BC Nagesh are present here. pic.twitter.com/53Rw0B1hwZ — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022 Gujarat | #COVID19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years and for everyone above 60 years of age begins today, across the country. Visuals from Ahemdabad. pic.twitter.com/mxBalWqV47 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches #COVID19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years, at Rukmini Gaon Baalika Vidyalay High School in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/jqomPNXCy6 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 10:58 AM SC hears plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri case Supreme Court has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Government and has asked them to file a reply on plea seeking cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra, who is the son of MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni. The top court has also directed to protect the witnesses in the case. It is notable that advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is appearing for the petitioner, had said that one of the prime protected witnesses was brutally attacked, a few days after the bail was granted to Ashish Mishra and that the alleged attackers also said that now BJP has won the election they will take care of him. The family members of the deceased had challenged the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, wherein Ashish Mishra has granted regular bail.

16 March 2022, 10:27 AM Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin sends 'hearty' wishes to Bhagwant Mann "Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the state in the Indian Union," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as he sent his hearty wishes to Bhagwant Mann, who will be swearing-in as new Punjab CM shortly. "Wishing the new government in Punjab, a successful tenure," the DMK President added. My hearty wishes to Thiru. @BhagwantMann, who is swearing in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the state in the Indian Union. Wishing the new government in Punjab, a successful tenure. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 10:23 AM Today is a big day for Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal on Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony "Today is a big day for Punjab," said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal as he left for Khatkar Kalan to attend Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony. आज पंजाब के लिए बहुत बड़ा दिन है। नई उम्मीद की इस सुनहरी सुबह में आज पूरा पंजाब इकठ्ठा होकर एक खुशहाल पंजाब बनाने की शपथ लेगा। उस ऐतिहासिक पल का साक्षी बनने के लिए मैं भी शहीद भगत सिंह के पैतृक गाँव खटकड़ कलाँ के लिए रवाना हो गया हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 10:20 AM Golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today, says Bhagwant Mann ahead of swear-in ceremony "The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today," said Bhagwant Mann as he left for his swear-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan -- the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. सूरज की सुनहरी किरण आज एक नया सवेरा लेकर आई है। शहीद भगत सिंह और बाबा साहब के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए आज पूरा पंजाब खटकड़ कलां में शपथ लेगा। शहीद भगत सिंह जी की सोच पर पहरा देने के लिए मैं उनके पैतृक गांव खटकड़ कलां के लिए रवाना हो रहा हूं। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 10:07 AM Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Days after loss in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu has today tendered his resignation as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee "As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," he said after Sonia Gandhi asked the state unit chiefs of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign from their posts. As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 09:02 AM After Karnataka HC's hijab ban verdict, schools and colleges reopen in Udupi A day after Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions, schools and colleges today reopened in the state's Udupi district. Schools and colleges reopen in Udupi a day after Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions and said that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. Visuals from Govt PU College for Girls in Udupi. pic.twitter.com/0ojt0aNxAX — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

16 March 2022, 08:58 AM Rape accused killed in Assam while trying to flee from police custody A rape accused has been killed in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday night in police firing while he was trying to flee from police custody and attacked police personnel. Two lady police personnel were also injured, the Guwahati City Police informed. He was arrested on the same day.

16 March 2022, 08:54 AM BSEB to announce Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 today at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today announce the much-awaited results of intermediate or class 12th exams. In an official statement, the Board had said that the scores will be announced at 3 PM on its official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022.#BSEB#Inter_Result_2022 pic.twitter.com/m5io1BDVb3 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 15, 2022

16 March 2022, 08:48 AM Ban 'The Kashmir Files', says Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal Assam MP and AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal has demanded a ban on the recently released 'The Kashmir Files' film. "I haven't watched 'The Kashmir Files'. The central government, Assam government should ban it as it'll cause communal tensions. The situation is not same in present-day India...Many incidents happened beyond Kashmir, including the Nellie incident in Assam, but no films on them," he said. I haven't watched #TheKashmirFiles. Central govt, Assam govt should ban it as it'll cause communal tensions. Situation not same in present-day India...Many incidents happened beyond Kashmir, including Nellie incident in Assam, but no films on them: Dhubri,Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal pic.twitter.com/OwybXJw300 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022