LIVE Updates | No-Confidence Motion Debate in Parliament: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha
No-trust motion in Lok Sabha on Aug 8: The Congress will move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on the motion on August 10
New Delhi: The Congress will move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi, who got back his membership of the House on Monday. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion as per the agenda for August 8, but once the motion is accepted, the party can choose who will be the main speaker to start the debate on it.
The debate on the no-confidence motion is expected to start as soon as it is moved on August 8, and is likely to go on for the next two days, that is, August 9 and 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on the motion on August 10.
The government has a comfortable majority in its favour and the opposition is expected to use this opportunity to show its newly strengthened unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.
Parliament Monsoon Session News Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest over suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien and Manipur issue.
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Derek O'Brien Suspended
TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha over ‘unruly behaviour’
No-Confidence Motion News Updates: Nishikant Dubey To Open For BJP
Nishikant Dubey will be the first one to speak for the BJP on the no-confidence motion, news agency ANI quoted party souces as saying.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned
Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday have been adjourned till 12 noon due to opposition protests over expunged portion of Monday's debate being re-recorded
No-Confidence Motion Debate: INDIA Bloc Holds Meet
The leaders of I.N.D.I.A. parties started a meeting at the Rajya Sabha LoP’s office in Parliament ahead of the no-confidence meeting in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session News: BJP Parlimentary Party Meeting Held
BJP parliamentary party meeting held before the debate on the no-confidence motion in Parliament today.
VIDEO | BJP parliamentary party meeting held ahead of no-confidence motion debate in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/ZfDGYKNUQl
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023
No-Confidence Motion Debate Live News
Though the motion will be moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as per the list of business for August 8, according to party sources, once the motion is admitted, it is the party's discretion to decide who can be the lead speaker to initiate the discussion on it.
No-Confidence Motion Debate News: PM Modi To Reply On This Date
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the discussion on the motion on August 10.
Parliament Monsoon Session News: Rahul To Open Debate From INDIA
Congress leader Rahul is likely to open the debate from the opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on Tuesday.