LIVE Updates | No-Confidence Motion Debate in Parliament: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress will move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi, who got back his membership of the House on Monday. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion as per the agenda for August 8, but once the motion is accepted, the party can choose who will be the main speaker to start the debate on it.

The debate on the no-confidence motion is expected to start as soon as it is moved on August 8, and is likely to go on for the next two days, that is, August 9 and 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on the motion on August 10.

The government has a comfortable majority in its favour and the opposition is expected to use this opportunity to show its newly strengthened unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

