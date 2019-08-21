Live updates: P Chidambaram to approach SC for urgent relief in INX media case today

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram faces arrest in the INX media case hours after the Supreme Court rejected his urgent bail plea following which two separate teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached his residence in Delhi's Jor Bagh on Tuesday night. However, both the teams were unsuccessful in meeting the Congress leader who is likely to be arrested in the case anytime soon.

On not finding him, the CBI then pasted a notice on his residence asking him to appear before them in the next two hours. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram`s both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.

"Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am now investigating under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure, you are hereby directed to attend before me within two hours of the receipt of this notice for the purpose of investigation of case," read the notice to Chidambaram by investigating officer R. Parthasarathy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI.

"Particulars of the case: RC 11/2017/EOU-IV/EO-II under section 120-B IPC r/w Section 420 IPC and Section 8 & Section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of P.C. Act, 1988 against M/s. INX Media (P) Ltd. / INX News (P) Ltd. and others," it added.

Chidambaram`s legal team, consisting of top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, is likely to approach the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a stay of the High Court order.

