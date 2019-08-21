Live updates: P Chidambaram to approach SC for urgent relief in INX media case today

21 August 2019, 06:54 AM
He has been permitted by SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and await the hearing at 10:30 AM: Arshdeep Singh Khurana
21 August 2019, 06:53 AM
My client is exercising the rights available to him in law & had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail (in INX media case): Arshdeep Singh Khurana, lawyer of P Chidambaram.
21 August 2019, 06:52 AM
Arshdeep Singh Khurana, P Chidambaram's lawyer, has written to CBI after the agency put up a notice outside his residence.
21 August 2019, 06:51 AM
Congress leader Anand Sharma said that Chidambaram has sought an appeal in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. "His bail was rejected today but what was the urgency for the ED and the CBI to haunt him tonight?" he asked. “This is not a criminal trial. What is happening today is not good for democracy.”
21 August 2019, 06:51 AM
The Congress party questioned the actions of the probe agencies against Chidambaram, asking what was the tearing hurry when the Supreme Court was slated to hear his appeal on Wednesday morning.
21 August 2019, 06:49 AM
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Afterwards, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
21 August 2019, 06:48 AM
Sibal said that as CJI Gogoi will be on the Constitution bench that is currently conducting daily hearings in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Chidambaram’s petition will come up for hearing at 10:30 AM before the seniormost judge not on the Constitution bench.
21 August 2019, 06:47 AM
A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the apex court.
21 August 2019, 06:43 AM
Chidambaram`s legal team, consisting of top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, is likely to approach the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a stay of the High Court order.