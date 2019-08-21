close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: P Chidambaram to approach SC for urgent relief in INX media case today

Chidambaram`s legal team consisting of top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi is likely to approach the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a stay of the High Court order.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 06:54
Comments |

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram faces arrest in the INX media case hours after the Supreme Court rejected his urgent bail plea following which two separate teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached his residence in Delhi's Jor Bagh on Tuesday night. However, both the teams were unsuccessful in meeting the Congress leader who is likely to be arrested in the case anytime soon.  

On not finding him, the CBI then pasted a notice on his residence asking him to appear before them in the next two hours. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram`s both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. 

"Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am now investigating under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure, you are hereby directed to attend before me within two hours of the receipt of this notice for the purpose of investigation of case," read the notice to Chidambaram by investigating officer R. Parthasarathy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI.

"Particulars of the case: RC 11/2017/EOU-IV/EO-II under section 120-B IPC r/w Section 420 IPC and Section 8 & Section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of P.C. Act, 1988 against M/s. INX Media (P) Ltd. / INX News (P) Ltd. and others," it added.

Chidambaram`s legal team, consisting of top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, is likely to approach the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a stay of the High Court order.

Tune in to Zee News for latest updates on INX media case:-

21 August 2019, 06:54 AM

He has been permitted by SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and await the hearing at 10:30 AM: Arshdeep Singh Khurana

21 August 2019, 06:53 AM

My client is exercising the rights available to him in law & had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail (in INX media case): Arshdeep Singh Khurana, lawyer of P Chidambaram.

21 August 2019, 06:52 AM

Arshdeep Singh Khurana, P Chidambaram's lawyer, has written to CBI after the agency put up a notice outside his residence.

21 August 2019, 06:51 AM

Congress leader Anand Sharma said that Chidambaram has sought an appeal in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. "His bail was rejected today but what was the urgency for the ED and the CBI to haunt him tonight?" he asked. “This is not a criminal trial. What is happening today is not good for democracy.”

21 August 2019, 06:51 AM

The Congress party questioned the actions of the probe agencies against Chidambaram, asking what was the tearing hurry when the Supreme Court was slated to hear his appeal on Wednesday morning.

21 August 2019, 06:49 AM

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Afterwards, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.

21 August 2019, 06:48 AM

Sibal said that as CJI Gogoi will be on the Constitution bench that is currently conducting daily hearings in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Chidambaram’s petition will come up for hearing at 10:30 AM before the seniormost judge not on the Constitution bench.

21 August 2019, 06:47 AM

A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the apex court.

21 August 2019, 06:43 AM

Chidambaram`s legal team, consisting of top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, is likely to approach the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a stay of the High Court order.

Must Watch

PT7M9S

DNA: Non Stop News, August 20th, 2019