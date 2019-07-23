close

Parliament Live Updates: RS to take up Bill to toughen POCSO Act

A series of bills will be taken up for consideration in both the houses of Parliament. Stay tuned for the live updates:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:53
NEW DELHI: A series of bills will be taken up for consideration in both the houses of Parliament on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019m in the Lok Sabha. Other bills to be taken up in the lower house are the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, the Code on Wages, 2019, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 and the banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019.

Bills to be taken up for consideration in Rajya Sabha are the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Consolidated Fund of India for 2019-20.

Stay tuned for the Live Updates from Parliament:

23 July 2019, 06:50 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting to be held at Parliament Library Building, on Tuesday.

 

23 July 2019, 06:49 AM

Rajya Sabha: Bills for consideration 

1. The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019

2. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 - Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani to move that the Bill further to amend the POCSO Act, 2012, to be taken into consideration.

3. Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2019-20, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

23 July 2019, 06:47 AM

Lok Sabha: Bills to be introduced 
1. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to move that the Bill to provide for the regulation of use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of persons including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing persons and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

2. The Code on Wages, 2019: Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar to move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend and consolidate the laws relating to wages and bonus and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

3. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019 - Gangwar to move for leave to introduce a Bill to consolidate and amend the laws regulating the occupational safety, health and working conditions of the persons employed in an establishment and the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

4. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 - Home Minister Amit Shah to move that the Bill further to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, be taken into consideration.

Bills for consideration and passing

6. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to provide for a comprehensive mechanism to ban the unregulated deposit schemes, other than deposits taken in the ordinary course of business, and to protect the interest of depositors and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

7. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to move that the Bill further to amend the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, be taken into consideration.

