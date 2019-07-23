close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kashmir

PM Narendra Modi betrayed India’s interests: Rahul Gandhi on Donald Trump’s Kashmir remark

Rahul Gandhi demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must himself tell the nation as to “what transpired in the meeting” between him and the US President.

PM Narendra Modi betrayed India’s interests: Rahul Gandhi on Donald Trump’s Kashmir remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump’s statement on mediation in Kashmir. The Gandhi scion said that if Trump’s statement is true, “PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests and 1972 Shimla Agreement.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader demanded that Prime Minister Modi must himself tell the nation as to “what transpired in the meeting” between him and the US President.

“President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement. A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & @POTUS,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The tweet by the Gandhi scion came even as Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued statement in both Houses of Parliament wherein he categorically mentioned that Prime Minister Modi had not requested Trump for any mediation on Kashmir issue. He asserted that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there would be no involvement of any third party.

The External Affairs Minister said, “I assure the house categorically that no such request has been made by PM to the US President. I also reiterate that it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.”

“The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally,” he added.

However, the statement by the minister failed to satisfy members of opposition parties, who demanded that Prime Minister Modi must come before the House and explain what conversation happened with the US President on the issue of Kashmir. They raised slogans like “Pradhan Mantri Jawab do” on the floor of the House.

Tags:
KashmirRahul GandhiDonald TrumpNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Pradhan Mantri, jawab do: Opposition demands PM Modi's statement on Trump's Kashmir claim

Must Watch

PT32M19S

Watch Debate: Is Pakistan's foul intentions over Kashmir issue exposed?