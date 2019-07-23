PM Narendra Modi betrayed India’s interests: Rahul Gandhi on Donald Trump’s Kashmir remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump’s statement on mediation in Kashmir. The Gandhi scion said that if Trump’s statement is true, “PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests and 1972 Shimla Agreement.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader demanded that Prime Minister Modi must himself tell the nation as to “what transpired in the meeting” between him and the US President.

“President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement. A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & @POTUS,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The tweet by the Gandhi scion came even as Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued statement in both Houses of Parliament wherein he categorically mentioned that Prime Minister Modi had not requested Trump for any mediation on Kashmir issue. He asserted that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there would be no involvement of any third party.

The External Affairs Minister said, “I assure the house categorically that no such request has been made by PM to the US President. I also reiterate that it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.”

“The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally,” he added.

However, the statement by the minister failed to satisfy members of opposition parties, who demanded that Prime Minister Modi must come before the House and explain what conversation happened with the US President on the issue of Kashmir. They raised slogans like “Pradhan Mantri Jawab do” on the floor of the House.