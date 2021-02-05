हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Parliament Live updates: Nails, barricades should be put at Pakistan border, says BSP MP

Opposition MPs continue to target the central government over its handling of farmers agitation as proceedings of Rajya Sabha began on Friday. BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra attacked the government in the centre over massive security arrangement at the protest site and its handling of farmers issues. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 5, 2021 - 11:07
Comments
Photo courtesy: PTI

Taking a jibe at the government, he stated that nails and barricades should have been placed at Pakistan border and not at Delhi borders. He also accused the government of human rights violation for removing portable toilets, drinking water facilities and suspension of the internet, and requested to repeal the three farm laws. 

Meanwhile, the BJP today issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8-12 to support government's stand.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for latest updates related to Parliament proceedings around farmers' protest.

5 February 2021, 11:07 AM

Notice of amendments to Motion of Thanks on President’s address given by Digvijay Singh, KK Ragesh, T Siva, M Shanmugam, KC Venugopal, V Vijaysai Reddy, Deepender Hooda, Vishambhar Prasad Yadav, Chhaya Verma, and Elamaram Kareem in Rajya Sabha.

5 February 2021, 11:04 AM

You (govt) have dug up trenches to suppress farmers' stir. You've not done it for them, but for yourself. You snapped their water and electricity supplies and even removed toilets, without thinking that women are also there. This is a human rights violation: BSP MP Satish Mishra

5 February 2021, 11:04 AM

BSP MP Satish Mishra attacks government over handling of farmers agitation

Nails have been fixed near the protest sites. I think the government would not have made this kind of preparation at Pakistan border as it is doing at Delhi borders. Annadatas are being called the enemy of the nation. I urge you to shun ego and repeal the three laws: BSP MP Satish Mishra

5 February 2021, 11:03 AM

BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from Feb 8 to Feb 12 to support government's stand.

5 February 2021, 11:02 AM

Budget Session 2021: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin

