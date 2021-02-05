Parliament Live updates: Nails, barricades should be put at Pakistan border, says BSP MP

Opposition MPs continue to target the central government over its handling of farmers agitation as proceedings of Rajya Sabha began on Friday. BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra attacked the government in the centre over massive security arrangement at the protest site and its handling of farmers issues.

Taking a jibe at the government, he stated that nails and barricades should have been placed at Pakistan border and not at Delhi borders. He also accused the government of human rights violation for removing portable toilets, drinking water facilities and suspension of the internet, and requested to repeal the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, the BJP today issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8-12 to support government's stand.

