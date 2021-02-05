Parliament Live updates: Nails, barricades should be put at Pakistan border, says BSP MP

5 February 2021, 11:07 AM
Notice of amendments to Motion of Thanks on President’s address given by Digvijay Singh, KK Ragesh, T Siva, M Shanmugam, KC Venugopal, V Vijaysai Reddy, Deepender Hooda, Vishambhar Prasad Yadav, Chhaya Verma, and Elamaram Kareem in Rajya Sabha.
You (govt) have dug up trenches to suppress farmers' stir. You've not done it for them, but for yourself. You snapped their water and electricity supplies and even removed toilets, without thinking that women are also there. This is a human rights violation: BSP MP Satish Mishra
BSP MP Satish Mishra attacks government over handling of farmers agitation
Nails have been fixed near the protest sites. I think the government would not have made this kind of preparation at Pakistan border as it is doing at Delhi borders. Annadatas are being called the enemy of the nation. I urge you to shun ego and repeal the three laws: BSP MP Satish Mishra
BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from Feb 8 to Feb 12 to support government's stand.
Budget Session 2021: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin