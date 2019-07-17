Parliament session live updates

As Parliament convenes on Wednesday, the Congress party has given adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over tension along the India-China border. The issue of floods in states like Bihar and Assam in expected to be raised in the House on Wednesday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has given a ‘Zero Hour Notice’ in the Rajya Sabha over “unprecedented floods in several parts of the country”. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce The Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2019 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India.

Here are the live updates: