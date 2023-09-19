Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Maneka Gandhi Addresses Commemoration Ceremony

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. The nearly one-and-a-half hour function will start and end with the national anthem and would be followed by a lunch. Later, the top leaders will lead all MPs to the new Parliament building.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years.

Amid speculation that the women's reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Congress said it welcomes the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long. Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday posted on social media platform X that the Union Cabinet has approved the women's reservation bill, but deleted the post within an hour.

While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting, which lasted for more than 90 minutes on Monday evening, speculations were rife that it approved the women's reservation bill.