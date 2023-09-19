Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Maneka Gandhi Addresses Commemoration Ceremony
Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. The nearly one-and-a-half hour function will start and end with the national anthem and would be followed by a lunch. Later, the top leaders will lead all MPs to the new Parliament building.
Amid speculation that the women's reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Congress said it welcomes the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long. Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday posted on social media platform X that the Union Cabinet has approved the women's reservation bill, but deleted the post within an hour.
While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting, which lasted for more than 90 minutes on Monday evening, speculations were rife that it approved the women's reservation bill.
Parliament Special Session Live: Leader Of House Piyush Goyal Addresses Event
Leader Of House Piyush Goyal while addressing the commemoration event says, "India is becoming a global power under PM Modi's leadership."
Parliamentary Special Session: 'Need To Eradicate Poverty, Unemployement...', Says Adhir
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while addressing the commemoration ceremony said, "India is lagging behind in human development index. The rank of India is 132nd, among 191 countries. If we want to become a developed nation we need to prioritise eradicating poverty, unemployment and improve our per capita income and human development index rank.
Parliament Special Session: Maneka Gandhi Addresses Parliament
Oldest Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi addresses the parliament.
Parliament Special Session Live: Programme To 'Make Bharat Developed Nation By 2047' On Agenda
A function to 'commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047' will be held at the Central Hall of the old Parliament.
Parliament Special Session Live: Preparations Underway For Central Hall Programme
Preparations are underway at the old Parliament building for the Central Hall programme which will be held today at 11 AM in the presence of the Member of Parliaments of both- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
Parliament Special Session Live: Sonia Backs Women's Reservation Bill
