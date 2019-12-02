Parliament Winter Session live: Rajya Sabha discusses Hyderabad vet rape-murder case

2 December 2019, 11:57 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Punjab and Maharashtra Corporation bank scam: Nearly 78% of depositors of this bank are now allowed to withdraw their entire account balance.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Punjab and Maharashtra Corporation bank scam: Nearly 78% of depositors of this bank are now allowed to withdraw their entire account balance. pic.twitter.com/RViOGaXUhs
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
2 December 2019, 11:56 AM
Discussion on Hyderabad veterinarian rape-murder case to be held in Lok Sabha at 12 noon.
2 December 2019, 11:33 AM
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad vet's rape-murder case: I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and a definite answer.
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana: I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and a definite answer. pic.twitter.com/D87xUB2cSg
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
2 December 2019, 11:29 AM
Congress leader Amee Yajnik in Rajya Sabha on rape-murder of Hyderabad vet: I request all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place. This should be on emergency basis.
2 December 2019, 11:28 AM
AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth on Hyderabad vet rape-murder: The country is not safe for children and women. Four people, who committed this crime should be hanged till death before December 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied.
2 December 2019, 11:27 AM
The issue of rape-murder of Telangana woman veterinarian raised in Lok Sabha; Speaker Om Birla says,"Desh mein jo ghatnayein ghat rahi hain uspe Sansad bhi chintit hai. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour".
2 December 2019, 11:27 AM
DMK has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over economic recession and unprecedented job losses in IT sector.
2 December 2019, 11:27 AM
BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over derogatory remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan against PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
2 December 2019, 11:26 AM
All India Trinamool Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Shiv Sena and Congress has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad'.
2 December 2019, 11:26 AM
Congress and Indian Union Muslim League has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Chinese incursion into the territory of Arunachal Pradesh'.
2 December 2019, 11:26 AM
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident'.
2 December 2019, 11:25 AM
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'harassment of political leaders and Dalits in Andhra Pradesh'.
2 December 2019, 11:24 AM
BJP MP Sampatiya Uike has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'high cost of medical treatment in private hospitals'.
2 December 2019, 11:23 AM
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'exponential rise in the price of essential commodities such as onions and pulses'
2 December 2019, 11:23 AM
BJP MP Prabhat Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing crime against women-specially the incident in Hyderabad'.