Parliament Winter Session live: Rajya Sabha discusses Hyderabad vet rape-murder case

As the Winter Session of the Parliament entered its third week on Monday (December 2), the Rajya Sabha took the Hyderabad veterinarian rape-murder case for discussion in the House.

The Lok Sabha today will have two key Bills for consideration and passing - The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019. The Rajya Sabha will consider three important Bills for consideration and passing - The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and and providing for the merger of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

