PATAN ELECTION RESULT

Patan Election 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Ajay Vishnoi Vs INC's Neelesh Awasthi

Patan constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 witnessed a robust voter turnout of 80.67%. Ajay Vishnoi (BJP) secured victory in 2018, defeating Neelesh Awasthi (INC) by 26,712 votes.

During the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, the Patan constituency in Jabalpur district cast its votes on November 17. With a massive 5.6 crore registered voters, eligible citizens participated in the democratic process.

Key contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Patan constituency included Ajay Vishnoi (BJP) and Neelesh Awasthi (INC), along with several independent candidates. The voter turnout in the Patan Assembly Constituency was 80.67% in the 2023 elections.

In the 2018 elections, Ajay Vishnoi from the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious, securing the seat by defeating Neelesh Awasthi of the Indian National Congress with a substantial margin of 26,712 votes. Patan Assembly constituency is part of the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Rakesh Singh claimed victory with a significant margin of 454,744 votes, defeating INC's Pt. Vivek Krishna Tankha.

