Live Updates| PM Modi To Inaugurate Phase 1 Of Ayodhya Airport, 2 New Amrit Bharat Trains

PM Modi In Ayodhya Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to unveil a series of projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate phase 1 of the Ayodhya airport in which the terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Additionally, the PM will flag off new category of superfast passenger trains in the country - the Amrit Bharat Express viz Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

