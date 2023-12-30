trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704204
PM MODI IN AYODHYA

Live Updates| PM Modi To Inaugurate Phase 1 Of Ayodhya Airport, 2 New Amrit Bharat Trains

PM Modi will flag off 6 Vande Bharat and two new Amrit Bharat trains in Ayodhya today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
PM Modi In Ayodhya Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to unveil a series of projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate phase 1 of the Ayodhya airport in which the terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Additionally, the PM will flag off new category of superfast passenger trains in the country - the Amrit Bharat Express viz Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

30 December 2023
07:59 AM

Amrit Bharat Trains

PM Modi will flag off a new category of superfast passenger trains. Amrit Bharat is an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. 

07:57 AM

Ayodhya Dham Railway Station

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore, Ayodhya Dham Railway Station is a three-storey modern railway station building equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls.

