Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM's cavalcade arrives at White House

24 September 2021, 20:01 PM
PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga. The two Prime Ministers reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in Afghanistan.
24 September 2021, 19:59 PM
Earlier today, PM Modi met US VP Kamala Harris. The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment.
24 September 2021, 19:56 PM
PM Modi will deliver a video address at the event `Global Citizen Live` on Saturday (September 25).
"Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour event which will be held across 25th and 26th September and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels," the PMO said.
24 September 2021, 19:52 PM
China slammed QUAD ahead of first in-person summit in US. “China always believes that any regional cooperation mechanism should not target a third party or harm its interests. Seeking exclusive closed cliques against a third country runs against the trend of the times and aspiration of countries in the region. It will find no support,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
24 September 2021, 19:41 PM
Terrorism and extremism are also key issues likely to be discussed in Modi-Biden meet.
24 September 2021, 19:39 PM
PM Modi and President Joe Biden are expected to discuss strengthening defence and security collaboration between the two countries.