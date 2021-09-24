Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM's cavalcade arrives at White House

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday (September 24). The meeting is scheduled to be held between 8:30 and 9:30 pm IST.

This will be the first in-person meeting between the two top leaders after Biden became President.

After his bilateral talks with Biden, PM Modi will attend the first in-person Quad Summit hosted by the US President. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also attend the summit. The Quad Summit aims to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing dominance in the area.

So far in his US visit, PM Modi has met US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on PM Modi's US visit.

