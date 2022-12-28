PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Health LIVE Updates: PM arrives in Ahmedabad, visits UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre to see his mother
PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Health Condition LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraban is currently admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Health Condition LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was today (December 28) admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat following health issues. According to the hospital, Heeraben's condition is currently stable.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about Heeraben's health.
She entered her 100th year in June this year.
Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022
Ahead of the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi had visited his mother.
Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members had sustained injuries in a road accident in Karnataka. Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.
The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.
Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on PM Modi's mother Heeraben's health condition:
PM Modi's mother Heeraben was born in Visnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was born on June 18 in Visnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana. Visnagar is close to PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar.
At a tender age, she had lost her mother to the Spanish Flu pandemic.
PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre to see his mother Heeraben
Heeraben Modi health update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad to see his mother Heeraben.
PM Modi's brother Prahlad, family injured in accident are now doing fine
As per the latest updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital following their road accident on Tuesday, are "stable and fine". Doctors treating them said that the patients are likely to remain in the hospital until this evening or Thursday morning, when a decision on their discharge is likely to be taken by a team of doctors treating them in consultation with the family.
"They are all comfortable, have been taking food, and have had a good sleep. Maybe some normal body pain, other than that there are no major issues. Concerned specialists have examined them," JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Madhu C P told news agency PTI.
"On discharge (of the injured), the decision will be taken by the team of doctors either by this evening or by tomorrow morning," he said.
PM Modi's brother Prahlad, family injured in accident near Mysuru on Tuesday
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru. Other than the driver, Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild were in the Mercedes SUV.
They suffered some injuries and were taken to JSS Hospital for treatment.
The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 PM when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.
PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Health LIVE Updates: PM reaches Ahmedabad airport, leaves for hospital
Heeraben's health LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Ahmedabad airport and has now left for the hospital to meet his mother Heeraben.
She is currently admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.
Heeraben Modi's health update
Heeraben Modi's health update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, who is admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad, is currently stable.
Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC
— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022
'My love, support is with you in this difficult time': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi on his mother Heeraben's hospitalisation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hoped that PM Modi's mother Heeraben "gets well soon".
In a tweet, he said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless."
"Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said in Hindi.
एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है।
मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben cast her vote in Gujarat Assembly polls
On December 5, 2022, PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben had cast her vote in Raysan Primary School in Gandhinagar during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls in Raysan Primary School, Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/ZfWcBXWCfI
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
PM Modi's recent visits to his mother Heeraben
PM Modi with his mother Heeraben: Be it on his birthday or after winning an election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always visited his mother Heeraben to seek her blessings.
Here's a look at some of his recent visits.
Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi took blessings from his mother on his 69th birthday and also shared a meal with her in Gujarat. #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/z3aZ8OhmJ3
— BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2019
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. #AayegaToModiHi pic.twitter.com/jlBuNBtqql
— BJP (@BJP4India) April 23, 2019
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi meets his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/ZC0njPyXKP
— BJP (@BJP4India) October 30, 2019
Spent time with my Mother and sought her blessings. pic.twitter.com/DZmYSi9HaR
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2019
My mother returns to Gujarat. Spent quality time with her after a long time & that too on her 1st visit to RCR. pic.twitter.com/2n5ZT2C4PC
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2016
#HappyBdayPMModi PM narendra modi ji meets his mother to take her blessings on his birthday today, in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/P6bILdGa2U
— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) September 17, 2016
PM Modi met his mother Heeraben ahead of Gujarat assembly polls
PM Modi's mother Heeraben: Earlier this month, ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met his mother Heeraben while campaigning for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Prime Minister @narendramodi meets his mother and takes her blessings in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/ycRMlKPegj
— BJP (@BJP4India) December 4, 2022
Heeraben's hospitalisation: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reaches hospital to inquire about PM Modi's mother's health.
Heeraben's hospitalisation: As per the latest updates, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan have reached the hospital to inquire about Heeraben Modi's health condition.
Heeraben's health condition live update: PM Modi's mother admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre
Heeraben's health condition live update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, who entered her 100th year in June this year, is currently admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's health LIVE Updates: PM's mother admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's health LIVE Updates: PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was today admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Heeraban's condition is currently reported to be stable.
