PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Health LIVE Updates: PM arrives in Ahmedabad, visits UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre to see his mother

PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Health Condition LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was today (December 28) admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat following health issues. According to the hospital, Heeraben's condition is currently stable.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about Heeraben's health.

She entered her 100th year in June this year.

Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX June 18, 2022

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi had visited his mother.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members had sustained injuries in a road accident in Karnataka. Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.

