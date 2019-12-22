Live: PM Modi starts his address at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, may talk about CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi on Sunday (December 22) by addressing a mega rally at iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Massive security arrangements have been in place for the nega rally of the prime minister. It is to be noted that the Ramlila Maidan is close to Old Delhi's Daryaganj which witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday (December 20).

According to a senior police official, 20 additional DCPs have been deployed to take care of the security during PM Modi's rally. National Security Guards (NSG) will be deployed around the rally venue to maintain the security.

Delhi Police has divided the whole rally venue into 11 regions and snipers and policemen have been deployed on the rooftops near the Ramlila Maidan to prevent any untoward incident. Anti-drone teams have also been pressed into service to monitor the security arrangements. The people who will come for the rally will be checked twice as a precautionary measure.

BJP sources claimed that around two lakh people from different parts of the country are present at the rally venue, It is expected that PM Modi would also bring up the issue of CAA in his speech.

Live TV