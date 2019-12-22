Live: PM Modi starts his address at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, may talk about CAA

22 December 2019, 13:45 PM
Prime Minister begins speech with chant of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
22 December 2019, 13:44 PM
PM Modi begins his address at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
22 December 2019, 13:39 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at the Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally shortly. pic.twitter.com/baWxtBDwKF
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
22 December 2019, 13:31 PM
Loud cheers echo through Delhi's Ramlila Maidan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on stage to address the rally.
22 December 2019, 13:28 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally here, shortly.
22 December 2019, 13:16 PM
There is an atmosphere of festival in Delhi. Around 40 lakh people have expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for regularization of their illegal colonies: Manoj Tiwari at Ramlila Maidan
22 December 2019, 12:40 PM
PM Modi to arrive at Ramlila Maidan shortly.
22 December 2019, 12:39 PM
Delhi Police has divided the whole rally venue into 11 regions and snipers and policemen have been deployed on the rooftops near the Ramlila Maidan to prevent any untoward incident during PM Modi rally.
22 December 2019, 12:38 PM
20 additional DCPs have been deployed to take care of the security during PM Modi's rally. National Security Guards (NSG) deployed around the rally venue to maintain the security.
22 December 2019, 12:38 PM
In a first, face-recognition technology will be used for everyone who will attend the rally of PM Modi at Ramlila Maidan.
22 December 2019, 12:38 PM
Heavy security arrangement has been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday (December 22).