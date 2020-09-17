LIVE: PM Modi turns 70, President Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extend greetings

17 September 2020, 08:13 AM
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished PM Modi on the latters 70th Bithday today. Puri tweeted, “I join the nation in wishing India’s popular and visionary PM Narendra Modi ji on his 70th birthday. A steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has brought about a transformational change in the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive and sustainable development.”
17 September 2020, 08:04 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday.
Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020
17 September 2020, 08:02 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished PM Narendra Modi on the latters 70th birthday today. “PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.
17 September 2020, 07:59 AM
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate on Wednesday. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present.
Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present. pic.twitter.com/f8gBL38mCD
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020
17 September 2020, 07:54 AM
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes PM Modi on latters 70th birthday. Singh wrote:
Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020
17 September 2020, 07:48 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wished PM Modi saying, "Happy Birthday to the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Dedicated to the resolve of service, your life inspires everyone for the welfare of humanity and service to the nation. I wish to God for your healthy life and longevity."
17 September 2020, 07:41 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind wishes PM Modi via Twitter, he wrote: "Prime Minister Modi, Happy birthday and best wishes to you... My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services."