LIVE: PM Modi turns 70, President Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today and birthday wishes pour in from leaders across all political parties. From Union home Minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and minister of civil aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri among others wished the PM on the occasion.

Last Updated: Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 08:13
Comments |
PTI photo

PM Modi was born in Gujarat's Vadnagar on September 17, 1950.

PM Modi was born in Gujarat's Vadnagar on September 17, 1950.

Stay tuned to Zee News PM Modi birthday live blog for latest updates:

17 September 2020, 08:13 AM

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished PM Modi on the latters 70th Bithday today. Puri tweeted, “I join the nation in wishing India’s popular and visionary PM Narendra Modi ji on his 70th birthday. A steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has brought about a transformational change in the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive and sustainable development.”

17 September 2020, 08:04 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

17 September 2020, 08:02 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished PM Narendra Modi on the latters 70th birthday today. “PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

17 September 2020, 07:59 AM

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate on Wednesday. Party leader Shyam Jaju was also present.

17 September 2020, 07:54 AM

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes PM Modi on latters 70th birthday. Singh wrote:

17 September 2020, 07:48 AM

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wished PM Modi saying, "Happy Birthday to the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Dedicated to the resolve of service, your life inspires everyone for the welfare of humanity and service to the nation. I wish to God for your healthy life and longevity."

17 September 2020, 07:41 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind wishes PM Modi via Twitter, he wrote: "Prime Minister Modi, Happy birthday and best wishes to you... My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services."

