Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead cricket fraternity's wishes on PM Narendra Modi's 70th birthday

The cricket fraternity on Thursday came in unison to extend warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, all took to social media to wish the Prime Minister on his special occasion.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the master blaster posted a picture of him with PM Modi and wished for the latter's good health and long life.

"Happy Birthday to the Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.I pray to god for your good health and long life," Tendulkar wrote in Hindi.

Kohli, on the other hand, extended warm birthday greetings to PM Modi by tweeting, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.

@narendramodi @PMOIndia."

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a picture of the Prime Minister from one of his speeches and lauded his untiring efforts, stellar leadership and vision towards making India a stronger and self-reliant country.

"My heartfelt wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership & vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia," he wrote.

Let us take a look at how other cricketers wished PM Modi on his birthday:

Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodi

In order to celebrate the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an entire week of celebrations planned. Ever since PM Modi's reign in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday week as 'seva saptah'. This year, the 'seva saptah' begins from September 14 and will continue till September 20.

The BJP will organise tree plantation and blood donation camps in 70 places at every district across the country.