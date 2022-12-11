Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra and Goa today, here's his tour programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra and Goa today (December 11, 2022). Prime Minister Modi will reach Nagpur Railway Station at around 9:30 AM and will flag off a new Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi will then take a Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, where he will dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation. During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’.

Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and undertake a tour of the highway. He is also scheduled to dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation at around 11:15 AM.

Tomorrow, 11th December is a special day for Maharashtra as projects worth Rs. 75,000 crore will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These include Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur Metro, AIIMS and the spectacular Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/WpGFRNpABY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022

In a public function in Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation rail projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur and Nag river pollution abatement project, Nagpur.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate ‘Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur’ to the nation and inaugurate ‘Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur’.

Later in the day, he will visit Goa and will address the valedictory function of 9th World Ayurveda Congress. He will then inaugurate the Mopa International Airport.

In Goa, I will be addressing the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. I will also be inaugurating the Mopa International Airport, Goa. This airport will promote the local economy and be a major boost for tourism. pic.twitter.com/DJaanG32Jh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022

