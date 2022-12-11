Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra and Goa today, here's his tour programme
In Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off a new Vande Bharat Express, following which will take a Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station.
Trending Photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra and Goa today (December 11, 2022). Prime Minister Modi will reach Nagpur Railway Station at around 9:30 AM and will flag off a new Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi will then take a Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, where he will dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation. During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’.
Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and undertake a tour of the highway. He is also scheduled to dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation at around 11:15 AM.
Tomorrow, 11th December is a special day for Maharashtra as projects worth Rs. 75,000 crore will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These include Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur Metro, AIIMS and the spectacular Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/WpGFRNpABY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022
In a public function in Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation rail projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur and Nag river pollution abatement project, Nagpur.
During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate ‘Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur’ to the nation and inaugurate ‘Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur’.
Later in the day, he will visit Goa and will address the valedictory function of 9th World Ayurveda Congress. He will then inaugurate the Mopa International Airport.
In Goa, I will be addressing the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. I will also be inaugurating the Mopa International Airport, Goa. This airport will promote the local economy and be a major boost for tourism. pic.twitter.com/DJaanG32Jh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022
Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Maharashtra and Goa:
PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa
PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa. The prime minister had launched the project in November 2016.
▪️ The Dabolim airport (The first airport in Goa) offers direct connections with 15 domestic & 6 international locations. Through Mopa airport, these will increase to 35 domestic & 18 international locations.
▪️ Mopa airport has provision for night parking facility. pic.twitter.com/NPByTCsiDo
— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 10, 2022
It cost around Rs 2,870 crores and initially, phase I of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA.
PM Modi to inaugurate Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Phase - I of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. The Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway is a 701-kilometer expressway, being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore. It will be one of India's longest expressways and passes through Maharashtra's 10 districts and the prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.
PM @narendramodi to inaugurate Phase - I of Samruddhi Mahamarg on 11 Dec 2022.
▪️ Phase - I will cover a distance of 520 Km, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi.
▪️ It will pass through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad & Nashik. pic.twitter.com/r7XabF6ZJa
— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 10, 2022
The expressway will also help improve connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra.
▪️ The 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc. pic.twitter.com/TziKPlKZx4
— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 10, 2022
A part of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the expressway will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora caves, Shirdi, Verul and Lonar among others.
PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Nagpur
AIIMS Nagpur, whose foundational stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi in July 2017, will be inaugurated today. It has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,575 crore.
AIIMS Nagpur is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major specialty and super speciality subjects of Medical Science.
Dawn of a new era of top-quality healthcare services in Maharashtra!
PM @NarendraModi Ji to dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation tomorrow.
Take a look at the New AIIMS for a New, Stronger, and Healthier India! pic.twitter.com/YyRWz41Jmw
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 10, 2022
The hospital will provide modern healthcare facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Melghat.
4,000 police personnel on duty for PM Modi's visit to Nagpur
Around 4,000 police personnel from different units are on security duty in Nagpur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.
Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar finalised the security arrangements, under which around 4,000 personnel will be deployed and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, said the officials.
Around 1,000 police personnel will also be deployed at the AIIMS premises alone, they added.
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mopa International Airport in Goa
PM Narendra Modi's visit to Goa live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Goa today and is scheduled to address the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress.
He will then inaugurate the Mopa International Airport.
In Goa, I will be addressing the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. I will also be inaugurating the Mopa International Airport, Goa. This airport will promote the local economy and be a major boost for tourism. pic.twitter.com/DJaanG32Jh
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022
PM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra schedule
PM Narendra Modi's visit to Maharashtra live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Maharashtra to lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth Rs 75,000 crores. He will first reach the Nagpur Railway Station and will flag off a new Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi will then take a Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, where he will dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation. He will then also inaugurate Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and undertake a tour of the highway, following which he will dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation.
Tomorrow, 11th December is a special day for Maharashtra as projects worth Rs. 75,000 crore will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These include Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur Metro, AIIMS and the spectacular Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/WpGFRNpABY
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022
In Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation rail projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur and Nag river pollution abatement project, Nagpur.
During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate ‘Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur’ to the nation and inaugurate ‘Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur’.
More Stories