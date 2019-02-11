Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow live updates: Congress mega roadshow in Lucknow; Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia to also take part

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently made her political debut as the Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, is all set to kick start her first-ever roadshow on Monday. Priyanka's mega roadshow comes barely months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

As she is about to make her first public appearance in the state, Congress workers have decked up key roundabouts on the route of the road show with party flags. The party state office has also been decorated with flowers and flags, with a number of posters dotting both sides of the lane leading to headquarter.

Priyanka will be accompanied by his brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

She will meet leaders and office-bearers from 42 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh (East) during her three-day visit till February 14.