Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow live updates: Congress mega roadshow in Lucknow; Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia to also take part

11 February 2019, 12:52 PM
Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reaches Lucknow. She is accompanied by party president Rahul Gandhi.
11 February 2019, 12:50 PM
Ahead of her mega roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Twitter.
11 February 2019, 11:44 AM
Banner has been seen in Lucknow ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrival.
Banner seen in Lucknow ahead of Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/i7Fojhb49m
11 February 2019, 11:43 AM
The Congress office in Lucknow has been decorated to give Priyanka Gandhi a grand welcome.
Lucknow: Latest visuals from Congress office. General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi are visiting the city today. pic.twitter.com/zwfUn5VJTq
11 February 2019, 11:42 AM
Congress workers wear t-shirts with Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's face to welcome her ahead of her road show with Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow.
Congress workers wear t-shirts with Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's face to welcome her ahead of her road show with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow today. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/29Q1xbKK8J
11 February 2019, 11:41 AM
Priyanka Gandhi was appointed to the party post on January 23, 2019. This is the first time that Priyanka has been given a post in the party and will be officially involved in the campaigning. Up till now, Priyanka's involvement with the party was limited to campaigning in Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies represented by her mother and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively.