Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow live updates: Congress mega roadshow in Lucknow; Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia to also take part

Priyanka will be accompanied by his brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 11, 2019 - 12:52
Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently made her political debut as the Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, is all set to kick start her first-ever roadshow on Monday. Priyanka's mega roadshow comes barely months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

As she is about to make her first public appearance in the state, Congress workers have decked up key roundabouts on the route of the road show with party flags. The party state office has also been decorated with flowers and flags, with a number of posters dotting both sides of the lane leading to headquarter.

She will meet leaders and office-bearers from 42 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh (East) during her three-day visit till February 14.

11 February 2019, 12:52 PM

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reaches Lucknow. She is accompanied by party president Rahul Gandhi.

11 February 2019, 12:50 PM

Ahead of her mega roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Twitter.

11 February 2019, 11:44 AM

Banner has been seen in Lucknow ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrival.

11 February 2019, 11:43 AM

The Congress office in Lucknow has been decorated to give Priyanka Gandhi a grand welcome.

11 February 2019, 11:42 AM

Congress workers wear t-shirts with Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's face to welcome her ahead of her road show with Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow.

11 February 2019, 11:41 AM

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed to the party post on January 23, 2019. This is the first time that Priyanka has been given a post in the party and will be officially involved in the campaigning. Up till now, Priyanka's involvement with the party was limited to campaigning in Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies represented by her mother and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively.

