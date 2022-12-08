Radhanpur Gujarat Assembly Election Results Live 2022: Counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly Elections is underway and so is for the Radhanpur seat. The Radhanpur assembly constituency falls in Patan district and it went to polls on December 5. This time, BJP has fielded Shrilavingji Thakor, the Congress has fielded sitting MLA Raghubhai Desai, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made Lalabhai Thakor its candidate from the seat. The Radhanpur Vidhansabha or Assembly seat is considered to be a Congress dominated seat. In 2017, Congress candidate Alpesh Khodaji Thakor won from this seat by defeating BJP's Loving Thakor by 14,857 votes. The Congress got 47.98 percent and BJP got only 39.67 percent votes in 2017. Later Alpesh Thakor joined BJP. In the by-elections elections held in 2019, Congress's Raghubhai Desai lost the election by 3,807 votes.

Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will comfortably win a seventh straight term -- an outcome that will equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal. If the BJP wins big in Gujarat, it will be a huge morale boost for the party. It will enthuse BJP's rank and file, and reinforce the impression that the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake. Today's results will reveal if the party's silent campaign has cut ice with people. The party's campaign, mostly shouldered by local leaders, has leaned on door-to-door canvassing for votes. For the AAP, which carried out a high-decibel campaign, the elections in Gujarat are an opportunity to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level.