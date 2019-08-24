close

Live updates: Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation to visit Kashmir today

Opposition leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja, Manoj Jha, Anand Sharma, D Kupendra Reddy, Majeed Memon, KC Venugopal, Tiruchi Siva, Sharad Yadav, and Dinesh Trivedi will be part of the delegation. 

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 07:58
SRINAGAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday along with eleven other opposition leaders across party lines. This comes weeks after the Centre abrogated Article 370, the special status given to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The parties that will accompany the Congress leaders are Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPI-M, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), CPI, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (Secular) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Opposition leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja, Manoj Jha, Anand Sharma, D Kupendra Reddy, Majeed Memon, KC Venugopal, Tiruchi Siva, Sharad Yadav, and Dinesh Trivedi will be part of the delegation. The leaders will board a Vistara flight from the national capital at 11.50 am.

On August 13, Rahul had accepted an “invitation” extended by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit the region, which is currently under an unprecedented security cover. Responding to Malik’s statement wherein he said that he would send an aircraft for the former Congress chief to visit Jammu and Kashmir and see the prevailing situation for himself, Rahul said that instead of the aircraft, he would need “freedom” to travel and meet people.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion shared a report where Malik was quoted as saying that he had invited Rahul to the Valley. The Congress leader tweeted that he would accept the “gracious invitation” and would want to meet common people, political leaders and soldiers deployed.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates on Rahul Gandhi's J&K visit:-

 

24 August 2019, 07:57 AM

On August 6, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the order scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. In another move, the Centre also reorganised Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories with two Lieutenant Governors. One Union Territory is Ladakh which will have no assembly while the other is Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly.

24 August 2019, 07:56 AM

"At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life. Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives," J&K administration said in a tweet.

24 August 2019, 07:56 AM

Taking to Twitter, the Department of Information and Public Relations also asked the senior leaders to understand that the priority should be maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives.

24 August 2019, 07:55 AM

It also added that the senior political leaders should not make attempts to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life.

24 August 2019, 07:55 AM

Reacting on the visit, the J&K administration has asked the opposition delegation not to visit Srinagar as they would be jeopardizing the convenience of the people. 

24 August 2019, 07:54 AM

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's J&K visit, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, KK Sharma has said that the government had put in place a "comprehensive mechanism" for immediate redressal of public grievances.

