Live updates: Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation to visit Kashmir today

On August 6, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the order scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. In another move, the Centre also reorganised Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories with two Lieutenant Governors. One Union Territory is Ladakh which will have no assembly while the other is Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly.
"At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life. Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives," J&K administration said in a tweet.
Taking to Twitter, the Department of Information and Public Relations also asked the senior leaders to understand that the priority should be maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives.
It also added that the senior political leaders should not make attempts to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life.
Reacting on the visit, the J&K administration has asked the opposition delegation not to visit Srinagar as they would be jeopardizing the convenience of the people.
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's J&K visit, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, KK Sharma has said that the government had put in place a "comprehensive mechanism" for immediate redressal of public grievances.