Live Updates| Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Rahul To Meet Victims Of Violence At Relief Camps In Churachandpur
Rahul Gandhi in Violence Hit Manipur LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Churachandpur after taking a helicopter ride from Imphal. He will meet victims of violence in relief camps.
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: The Manipur police halted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy at Bishnupur while he was heading to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur, news agency PTI reported. “The Congress leader has been halted fearing violence,” PTI cited Manipur police as saying. Gandhi reached Imphal for a two-day visit to conflict-ridden Manipur on Thursday. He departed for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month. Questioning Manipur Police’s act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said “We are not able to understand why they have blocked us.”
Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.
On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, PTI quoted Congress sources as saying.
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Rahul To Visit Relief Camps Soon
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Manipur's Churachandpur where he visit relief camps soon to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Priyanka Attacks Govt For Stopping Rahul's Convoy
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday slammed the centre for stopping Rahul Gandhi's convoy while heading to Manipur's Bishnupur from Imphal. Taking to Twitter Priyanka said, "It is the duty of every patriot to make efforts for peace and brotherhood in the country. Mr. Rahul Gandhi has gone to share the pain of the citizens of Manipur and spread the message of peace. The BJP government should also do the same. Why does the government want to stop Mr. Rahul Gandhi?"
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Rahul Reaches Churachandrapur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Manipur's Churachandrapur after a chopper ride where he will meet the victims of violence at relief camps.
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Locals Stage Protest In Bishnupur
Locals in Bishnupur stage protest as police stop Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Manipur, news agency PTI reported.
Manipur Locals Slam Govt As Police Stops Rahul Gandhi's Convoy In Bishnupur
VIDEO | "Why the government is blocking his (Rahul Gandhi's) visit, let him go!" says a local as Manipur Police stops Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Bishnupur. pic.twitter.com/O4UZ8MeEz0
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live Updates: Video Of Rahul Returning To Imphal
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: 'Sensitivity Is Important Than Stubbornness', Says BJP
Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Manipur visit BJP leader Sambit Patra said that "Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness."
#Watch | Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness. When the situation is such in Manipur, there should be a little sensitivity, not stubbornness. We are a democratic country, no one stopped Rahul Gandhi from going to Manipur but the administration in the state said… pic.twitter.com/tHUgsAkWoF
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
"When the situation is such in Manipur, there should be a little sensitivity, not stubbornness. We are a democratic country, no one stopped Rahul Gandhi from going to Manipur but the administration in the state said that there have been a lot of protests amid the news of Rahul Gandhi visiting Manipur," news agency ANI quoted Patra as saying.
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: "There Was A Possibility Of Grenade Attack Along Highway," Says Top Cop
Bishnupur SP while talking to news agency ANI over Rahul Gandhi's visit said, Rahul was stopped given the ground situation and they advised him to take a chopper instead. "There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him," ANI quoted him as saying.
#WATCH | Manipur: Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh, says, "Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP… pic.twitter.com/B4rBdWuTjI
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: "Rahul Was To Continue Bharat Jodo Yatra", Says Congress
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate while addressing a press conference said that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to continue his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Manipur but he was stopped.
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: Locals Clash With Police In Bishnupur
Video of clashes between local crowds and police after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped midway to Churachandpur relief camps
VIDEO | Locals clash with police in Manipur's Bishnupur after Rahul Gandhi's convoy, which was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area, was stopped by the police. pic.twitter.com/EsEJCBQvuA
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Police And Crowd
A Scuffle broke out between Manipur police and local crowd in Bishnupur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped while heading to Churachandpur
VIDEO | Scuffle breaks out between police and crowd in Manipur's Bishnupur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped earlier today. pic.twitter.com/TjHaT5SBja
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Police Uses Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Protestors
Police has to resort to using teargas shells to disperse the crowds that gathered to protest after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped from going to relief camps in Churachandpur
TEARGAS SHELLS USED TO DISPERSE PEOPLE AS PROTESTS ERUPT IN MANIPUR DURING RAHUL GANDHI'S VISIT
Edited video is available in video section on https://t.co/lFLnN4oaDV pic.twitter.com/6NKKlIz32m
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: Huge Crowds Gather After Convoy Stopped
Manipur police had to place barricades as huge crowd of locals gathered around Rahul Gandhi's carcade that was stopped in Bishnupur when he was travelling to Churachandrapur from Imphal.
PHOTOS | Police barricading in place as crowd gathers after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by Manipur Police earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ugFa9iOhUj
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: Rahul To Reach Relief Camps By Chopper
Rahul Gandhi is going back to the airport in Imphal from Bishnupur, from there he will go to the pre-fixed program by helicopter. He will visit relief camps in Churachandpur and meet the victims of the ethnic violence.
#WATCH | Manipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's carcade was stopped by the police in Bishnupur; party workers and locals staged a protest against it.
Rahul Gandhi is going back to the airport in Imphal from Bishnupur, from there he will go to the pre-fixed program by… pic.twitter.com/P7HdywLLDr
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: KC Venugopal Questions Police's Act
Questioning Manipur Police’s act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said “We are not able to understand why they have blocked us.”
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live| Congress Leader's Convoy Stopped
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped at Bishnupur by the Manipur police while he was on his way to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur. The Congress leader has been stopped fearing violence, according to Manipur police.