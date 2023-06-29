topStoriesenglish2628479
MANIPUR VIOLENCE

Live Updates| Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Rahul To Meet Victims Of Violence At Relief Camps In Churachandpur

Rahul Gandhi in Violence Hit Manipur LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Churachandpur after taking a helicopter ride from Imphal. He will meet victims of violence in relief camps.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

LIVE Blog

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: The Manipur police halted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy at Bishnupur while he was heading to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur, news agency PTI reported. “The Congress leader has been halted fearing violence,” PTI cited Manipur police as saying. Gandhi reached Imphal for a two-day visit to conflict-ridden Manipur on Thursday. He departed for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month. Questioning Manipur Police’s act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said “We are not able to understand why they have blocked us.”

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.
On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, PTI quoted Congress sources as saying.

29 June 2023
16:58 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Rahul To Visit Relief Camps Soon

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Manipur's Churachandpur where he visit relief camps soon to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month 

16:53 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Priyanka Attacks Govt For Stopping Rahul's Convoy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday slammed the centre for stopping Rahul Gandhi's convoy while heading to Manipur's Bishnupur from Imphal. Taking to Twitter Priyanka said, "It is the duty of every patriot to make efforts for peace and brotherhood in the country. Mr. Rahul Gandhi has gone to share the pain of the citizens of Manipur and spread the message of peace. The BJP government should also do the same. Why does the government want to stop Mr. Rahul Gandhi?"

16:38 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Rahul Reaches Churachandrapur 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Manipur's Churachandrapur after a chopper ride where he will meet the victims of violence at relief camps.

16:23 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Locals Stage Protest In Bishnupur

Locals in Bishnupur stage protest as police stop Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Manipur, news agency PTI reported.

16:13 PM

Manipur Locals Slam Govt As Police Stops Rahul Gandhi's Convoy In Bishnupur

16:01 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live Updates: Video Of Rahul Returning To Imphal

15:56 PM

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: 'Sensitivity Is Important Than Stubbornness', Says BJP

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Manipur visit BJP leader Sambit Patra said that "Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness."

"When the situation is such in Manipur, there should be a little sensitivity, not stubbornness. We are a democratic country, no one stopped Rahul Gandhi from going to Manipur but the administration in the state said that there have been a lot of protests amid the news of Rahul Gandhi visiting Manipur," news agency ANI quoted Patra as saying.
 

15:41 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: "There Was A Possibility Of Grenade Attack Along Highway," Says Top Cop

Bishnupur SP while talking to news agency ANI over Rahul Gandhi's visit said, Rahul was stopped given the ground situation and they advised him to take a chopper instead. "There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him," ANI quoted him as saying.

 

15:38 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: "Rahul Was To Continue Bharat Jodo Yatra", Says Congress

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate while addressing a press conference said that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to continue his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Manipur but he was stopped. 

 

15:30 PM

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: Locals Clash With Police In Bishnupur

Video of clashes between local crowds and police after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped midway to Churachandpur relief camps

15:27 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Police And Crowd

A Scuffle broke out between Manipur police and local crowd in Bishnupur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped while heading to Churachandpur

 

15:24 PM

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Police Uses Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Protestors

Police has to resort to using teargas shells to disperse the crowds that gathered to protest after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped from going to relief camps in Churachandpur

15:12 PM

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: Huge Crowds Gather After Convoy Stopped

Manipur police had to place barricades as huge crowd of locals gathered around Rahul Gandhi's carcade that was stopped in Bishnupur when he was travelling to Churachandrapur from Imphal.

15:10 PM

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: Rahul To Reach Relief Camps By Chopper

Rahul Gandhi is going back to the airport in Imphal from Bishnupur, from there he will go to the pre-fixed program by helicopter. He will visit relief camps in Churachandpur and meet the victims of the ethnic violence.

15:06 PM

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit Live: KC Venugopal Questions Police's Act

Questioning Manipur Police’s act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said “We are not able to understand why they have blocked us.”

15:02 PM

Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Live| Congress Leader's Convoy Stopped

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped at Bishnupur by the Manipur police while he was on his way to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur. The Congress leader has been stopped fearing violence, according to Manipur police.

