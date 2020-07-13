हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan crisis live: Congress unlikely to pacify Pilot, may appoint Raghuveer Meena as new state chief

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:41
Comments |

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is staring at a serious crisis as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is planning to quit the party with his loyalist MLAs. 

The current flashpoint between Gehlot and Pilot was a probe ordered by the state police into "poaching" of MLAs and a notice sent to Pilot, which has not gone well with Rajasthan Congress president.

The Rajasthan police issued notices to Gehlot and his deputy Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday.

On Saturday (July 11), Gehlot had accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering Congress MLAs large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday (July 12) night said that a whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held on Monday (July 13) in Jaipur. Pande asserted that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who will fail to attend the meeting without mentioning personal/special reason.

Pande expressed confidence that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government will survive as 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to his government. Pande added that some more MLAs had telephonic conversation with CM Gehlot and they will also sign letter of support on Monday.

Here are the latest and live updates of Rajasthan political crisis:

13 July 2020, 09:41 AM

13 July 2020, 09:16 AM

BJP is closely monitoring the changing political situations in Rajasthan. BJP is waiting for Pilot's next move before taking finalising its strategy. CM Ashok Gehlot-led government has a conmfortable majority and there is a significant different between the number of MLAs of Congress and BJP. The saffron party will first analyse the strength of Pilot camp as at least 30 Congress MLAs will have to resign to put Gehlot government in minority in 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

13 July 2020, 09:12 AM

Sources said that BJP's central leadership has hinted that disgruntled Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot would not join the BJP.

13 July 2020, 09:08 AM

A meeting of Congress Legislative Party is scheduled to be held at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Monday.

13 July 2020, 09:04 AM

Congress leader KC Venugopal to reach Jaipur, Rajasthan on Monday.

13 July 2020, 08:37 AM

Raghuveer Meena likely to be appointed as new Congress state president in place of Sachin Pilot, claimed sources.

13 July 2020, 08:37 AM

Sources claimed that the Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot and if Pilot and his supporter MLAs fail to attend Legislative party meeting they are likely to be thrown out of the party. 

13 July 2020, 08:36 AM

The Congress party on Sunday night claimed that it has the support of 109 MLAs and these legislators have expressed their trust and support to Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhi-ji and Rahul Gandhi-ji: Avinash Pande

13 July 2020, 08:35 AM

Congress has issued a whip to the party MLAs in Rajasthan for the legislature party meeting scheduled at 10:30 am on Monday. In a press conference held at around 2 on Monday morning, Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pande said disciplinary action will be taken against those MLAs who fail to attend the meeting.

