Rajasthan crisis live: Congress unlikely to pacify Pilot, may appoint Raghuveer Meena as new state chief

13 July 2020, 09:41 AM
13 July 2020, 09:16 AM
BJP is closely monitoring the changing political situations in Rajasthan. BJP is waiting for Pilot's next move before taking finalising its strategy. CM Ashok Gehlot-led government has a conmfortable majority and there is a significant different between the number of MLAs of Congress and BJP. The saffron party will first analyse the strength of Pilot camp as at least 30 Congress MLAs will have to resign to put Gehlot government in minority in 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.
13 July 2020, 09:12 AM
Sources said that BJP's central leadership has hinted that disgruntled Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot would not join the BJP.
13 July 2020, 09:08 AM
A meeting of Congress Legislative Party is scheduled to be held at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Monday.
13 July 2020, 09:04 AM
Congress leader KC Venugopal to reach Jaipur, Rajasthan on Monday.
13 July 2020, 08:37 AM
Raghuveer Meena likely to be appointed as new Congress state president in place of Sachin Pilot, claimed sources.
13 July 2020, 08:37 AM
Sources claimed that the Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot and if Pilot and his supporter MLAs fail to attend Legislative party meeting they are likely to be thrown out of the party.
13 July 2020, 08:36 AM
The Congress party on Sunday night claimed that it has the support of 109 MLAs and these legislators have expressed their trust and support to Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhi-ji and Rahul Gandhi-ji: Avinash Pande
13 July 2020, 08:35 AM
Congress has issued a whip to the party MLAs in Rajasthan for the legislature party meeting scheduled at 10:30 am on Monday. In a press conference held at around 2 on Monday morning, Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pande said disciplinary action will be taken against those MLAs who fail to attend the meeting.