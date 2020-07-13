Rajasthan crisis live: Congress unlikely to pacify Pilot, may appoint Raghuveer Meena as new state chief

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is staring at a serious crisis as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is planning to quit the party with his loyalist MLAs.

The current flashpoint between Gehlot and Pilot was a probe ordered by the state police into "poaching" of MLAs and a notice sent to Pilot, which has not gone well with Rajasthan Congress president.

The Rajasthan police issued notices to Gehlot and his deputy Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday.

On Saturday (July 11), Gehlot had accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering Congress MLAs large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday (July 12) night said that a whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held on Monday (July 13) in Jaipur. Pande asserted that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who will fail to attend the meeting without mentioning personal/special reason.

Pande expressed confidence that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government will survive as 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to his government. Pande added that some more MLAs had telephonic conversation with CM Gehlot and they will also sign letter of support on Monday.

Here are the latest and live updates of Rajasthan political crisis: